Attaques chimiques en Syrie : la Bolivie dénonce les mensonges des Etats-Unis

très troublant ! des gestes thérapeutiques très très étranges !!!

commentaire de anna 7 avril 15:24

« Les médecins Suédois ont analysés les images du »sauvetage« des enfants par les Casques Blancs et ont constaté des fausses manipulations, non-professionnels, qui auraient pu provoquer la mort des enfants, au lieu de leur sauvetage »

Swedish Medical Associations Says White Helmets Murdered Kids for Fake Gas Attack Videos

By Gordon Duff, Senior Editor on April 6, 2017



The doctors determined in its analysis :

• The video should be life-saving measures after a chemical attack with chlorine gas (now claimed to be Sarin-not possible), including injection of adrenaline via syringe with a long needle into the heart of an infant. In no way were treatments correctly given for any potential chemical agent.

• The handling and treatment of the child was done in a manner that was careless, dangerous and likely to cause serious harm.

• Most telling is the fake repeated shots of adrenalin, supposedly into the heart. The medical personnel, and I think we can safely call them actors at this point, failed to push the plunger on the needle. Thus, the contents of the syringe were never injected as is clearly visible in the video itself.

• The visible diagnosis by a team of actual medical experts, based on what is observed in the video, indicates that the child was suffering from an injection of opiates and was likely dying of an overdose. There is no evidence of any other agent, chemical or otherwise.

• None of the children in the videos showed any sign of being a victim of a chemical attack. From an earlier video by the White Helmets :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3GXz9ww7JY4

• It was clear that the faked injection with the long needle administered through the stitches murdered the child in the video. This was a purposeful killing staged to appear as medical treatment.

http://www.veteranstoday.com/2017/04/06/swedish-medical-associations-says-white-helmets-murdered-kids-for-fake-gas-attack-videos/