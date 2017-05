Les FAU bombardent le district de Kouibyshevsky pendant la nuit - Une maison totalement détruite, une petite fille et sa mère sont blessées

Tiens, je trouve ça. C’est en anglais, désolé. 5 civils blessés côté ukrainien.

In Donetsk region, five civilians were injured as a result of shelling by militants in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) zone at the weekend.

The press service of the Donetsk Regional Military and Civil Administration informed this on Wednesday with reference to the doctors.

« According to the treatment and prevention institutions in Donetsk region, five civilians (two residents of Marinka, one resident of Bakhmut town and two women of Avdiivka) were injured in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) zone during the period from May 5 to May 9, » the report says.