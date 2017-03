A propos du financement de la création de l’Europe par la CIA, Historia censure Historia

Euro-federalists financed by US spy chiefs.

« The Telegraph »

By Ambrose Evans-Pritchard in Brussels - 19 Sep 2000

DECLASSIFIED American government documents show that the US intelligence community ran a campaign in the Fifties and Sixties to build momentum for a united Europe. It funded and directed the European federalist movement. […]

The leaders of the European Movement - Retinger, the visionary Robert Schuman and the former Belgian prime minister Paul-Henri Spaak - were all treated as hired hands by their American sponsors. The US role was handled as a covert operation. ACUE’s funding came from the Ford and Rockefeller foundations as well as business groups with close ties to the US government. […] The State Department also played a role.

A memo from the European section, dated June 11, 1965, advises the vice-president of the European Economic Community, Robert Marjolin, to pursue monetary union by stealth.

It recommends suppressing debate until the point at which « adoption of such proposals would become virtually inescapable ».