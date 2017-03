Dieu, mais que Marianne était jolie !!

@ P’itit poney 42

She lost her own way years ago

Her sister calls her from the far side of night

And she falls with that call

So she slides through the silence

She’s fixing her time

To fall back into darkness

Again with a smile

Don’t touch me I’m falling

She laughs in the night

Don’t touch me I shall return

When the wheel comes around

You see we’re all born to suffer

We’re all born to fall

In a grey-shaded world

That calls us to zero

And sometimes I hear you at the back of my mind

And a golden door opens but no light appears

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IuAff7vHx1w