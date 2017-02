« la loi du plus fort » sur le sol australien

Le coeur volé ?



We don’t serve your country

Don’t serve your king

Know your custom don’t speak your tongue

White man came took everyone

White man listen to the songs we sing

We carry in our hearts the true country

And that cannot be stolen

We follow in the steps of our ancestry

And that cannot be broken

White man came took everything

We don’t need protection

Don’t need your land

Keep your promise on where we stand

We will listen we’ll understand





Mining companies, pastoral companies

Uranium companies

Collected companies

Got more right than people

Got more say than people Forty thousand years can make a difference

To the state of things

The dead heart lives here

Yo, merci, Céline.