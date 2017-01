Pourquoi je vote Emmanuel Macron... version Heavy Metal !

« COLDPLAY » LYRICS

« Lost+ »

(feat. Jay-Z)





Just because I’m losingDoesn’t mean I’m lostDoesn’t mean I’ll stopDoesn’t mean I’m acrossJust because I’m hurtingDoesn’t mean I’m hurtDoesn’t mean I didn’t get what I deservedNo better and no worseI just got lost !Every river that I tried to crossEvery door I ever tried was lockedOh and I’m just waiting til the shine wears offYou might be a big fishIn a little pondDoesn’t mean you’ve won’Cause along may comeA bigger oneAnd you’ll be lost !Every river that you tried to crossEvery gun you ever held went offOh and I’m just waiting til the firing’s stoppedOh and I’m just waiting til the shine wears offYeah...just waitin’ til the... the... yeahAha, I gotcha, uh...With the same sword they knight you, they gon’ good night you withShit, that’s only half if they like youThat ain’t even the half what they might doDon’t believe me, ask MichaelSee Martin, see MalcolmSee Biggie, see Pac, see success and its outcomeSee Jesus, see JudasSee Caesar, see Brutus, see success is like suicideSuicide, it’s a suicideIf you succeed, prepare to be crucifiedMedia meddles, niggas sue you, you settleEvery step you take, they remind you you’re ghettoSo it’s tough being Bobby BrownTo be Bobby then, you have to be Bobby nowAnd the question is, "Is to have had and lostBetter than not having at all ?"Because I’m...Oh and I’m just waiting til the shine wears offOh and I’m just waiting til the shine wears off

