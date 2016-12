Vol MS 804 d’Egyptair, la piste oubliée ?

Les exercices Phoenix Express sont sponsorisés par AFRICOM avec le concours des forces navales de la 6ème flotte.

pas de photo satellite ?



The assertion was supported by a space photo made presumably by a US or UK spy satellite at the moment of attack at 1:19:47 PM UTC on July 17, 2014.

The satellite image evidencing that Malaysian Boeing MH17 (top of picture) was shot down by a Ukrainian warplane (bottom left).

The picture, which clearly shows the launch from the left wing fighter exactly the cockpit, was attached to the e-mail. The landscape, weather, aircraft sizes on picture are fully consistent with the circumstances of the accident.

Ivan Andrievsky, the first Vice-President of the Russian Union of Engineers comments :

“Here is a space picture taken from a low orbit. According to the coordinates specified in the picture, we can assume that it was taken by a US or British spy satellite. We conducted a detailed analysis of the image and there was no sign of a fake here.”

On July 21 the head of Main Directorate for Operations of the HQ of Russia’s Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Andrey Kartopolov stated that according to the data of objective control a Ukraine Air Force military jet SU-25 was detected moments before the downfall of Boeing.

http://orientalreview.org/2014/11/14/scandal-last-seconds-of-mh17-flight-were-snapshot-by-a-us-or-uk-spy-satellite/

http://www.agoravox.fr/commentaire4168588