Les leçons tirées des coopérations internationales (en aéronautique) (3/4)

Case study 1 : The Flight Control System (FCS) « … The other main contributor to the delays on the FCS development has been the worksharing arrangements. The details of these were proposed by industry within nations’ overall requirement that work should be shared in accordance with proposed production offtakes. For hardware development, the worksharing plan implemented by industry has meant that work has in some cases been placed with companies with little experience of the components they are expected to develop. An example of this is the decision to allocate development of the electronic boards of the Stick Sensor and Interface Control Assembly to two separate companies in different countries.

There are four identical boards on each assembly and each of the two companies has to manufacture, to drawings and test sets provided by GEC Marconi Avionics, half the required number of boards, before delivering them to GEC Marconi for final assembly. The software for the Flight Control Computer is extremely complex, but to comply with workshare requirements the software development was split into modules and divided between the four consortium members. Until recently the software was written separately by the companies involved in four different countries. This meant that when the modules were brought together at GEC Marconi Avionics and interface problems were identified, the relevant modules had to be returned to the other partner companies for rework. The delays caused by this process were exacerbated by the fact that, for economy reasons, GEC Marconi were funded to build only a single lane test rig since a four lane test rig was already provisioned at DASA. Consequently, GECMarconi could only test the computers as separate units and not running together in parallel. This has resulted in further delays, as faults were often only found when the software was integrated at DASA. The software then had to be returned to GEC Marconi, and in turn the other companies, before going through the testing loop again. … »