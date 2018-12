+22% pour les salaires en Espagne, en Allemagne les cheminots en grève, Macron obéit à Bruxelles contre le #GiletsJaunes

Since 2013, the French minimum wage has followed its indexation rule, without any ad hoc hikes. As a result, it has grown more slowly than reference wages (1,23 % in 2017, compared to 1,31 % for average wage), in a context of weak inflation and subdued wage growth. While the minimum wage, as compared with the average wage, is high in international terms, the cost of labour at the minimum wage has been significantly curtailed by reductions of social contributions. Such reductions will be intensified and made permanent as of 2019. While the indexation of the minimum wage is important to preserve workers’ purchasing power, the current mechanism (unique in the Union) might limit wage adjustments to changing conditions, with potential negative consequences for competitiveness. A group of independent experts assesses the minimum wage annually and provides non-binding opinions on its development. In 2017, the group recommended revising the indexation rule, for example by limiting it to inflation indexation only.