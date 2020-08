Climat : en finir avec le pilotage sans visibilité ? | Épisode 3/3

@Mélusine ou la Robe de Saphir.

avec tout les commentaire de mélusine,il y certainement un puit sans fond plein de synchronisation....go with the flow

She said "I’ll throw myself away, They’re just photos after all" I can’t make you hang around. I can’t wash you off my skin. Outside the frame, is what we’re leaving out You won’t remember anyway I can go with the flow But don’t say it doesn’t matter anymore I can go with the flow Do you believe it in your head ? It’s so safe to play along Little soldiers in a row Falling in and out of love With something sweet to throw away. But I want something good to die for To make it beautiful to live. I want a new mistake, lose is more than hesitate. Do you believe it in your head ? I can go with the flow But don’t say it doesn’t matter anymore I can go with the flow Do you believe it in your head ?