Majorité absolue confortable pour Giorgia Meloni en Italie.

@Mélusine ou la Robe de Saphir.

Salut, il semblerait selon certaine sources, notamment Pierre Barnérias etc que la 3em prophétie de Fatima est la même que celle d’Akita Japon..

je ne l’ai pas trouvé en Français , j’ai la flemme de traduire..

Only a few Catholics know of Our Lady of Akita but the message, like that of Fatima, is a specific warning of worldwide chastisement. The chastisement threatened is truly terrible – far worse than the possibility of annihilation of several nations prophesied at Fatima. Akita is absolutely consistent with prophecies of Scripture.

The first message received by Sister Agnes Katsuko Sasagawa on June 6, 1973, was a call for prayer and sacrifice for the glory of the Father and salvation of souls. The second message, August 3, 1973, was for prayer, penance and courageous sacrifices to soften the Father’s anger.

The third message on October 13, 1973, the actual anniversary of the final visions and miracle of Fatima is as follows : “As I told you, if men do not repent and better themselves, the Father will inflict a terrible punishment on all humanity. It will be a punishment greater than the deluge, such as one will never have seen before. Fire will fall from the sky and will wipe out a great part of humanity, the good as well as the bad, sparing neither priests nor faithful. The survivors will find themselves so desolate that they will envy the dead.

The only arms which will remain for you will be the Rosary and the Sign left by my Son. Each day, recite the prayers of the Rosary. With the Rosary, pray for the Pope, the bishops and the priests. The work of the devil will infiltrate even into the Church in such a way that one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, and bishops against other bishops. The priests who venerate me will be scorned and opposed by their Confreres. The Church and altars will be vandalized. The Church will be full of those who accept compromises and the demon will press many priests and consecrated souls to leave the service of the Lord.

C’est un avertissement, toute prophétie inclue le mot si...à la fin..

Je conseille de ne jamais penser ni analyser en lisant de tels textes, JAMAIS..comme d’ailleurs tout texte hermétique ou toute allégorie, la pensée n’en est pas apte...normal c’est juste un moyen pour s’occuper de la vie pratique et rien de plus..



ici c’est le si est : if men do not repent and better themselves

si les hommes ne se repentent pas et ne s’améliorent pas

Mes respects et salutations ..