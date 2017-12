De nombreuses habitations détruites, un civil mort et trois blessés à Yassinovataya suite au bombardement mené par l’armée ukrainienne

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations , including about 540 explosions, compared with the previous reporting period (about 980 explosions).

(based on information received as of 19:30, 20 December 2017)

The SMM followed up on reports of damage to civilian properties in residential areas caused by shelling. On 19 December, in Novoluhanske, an SMM mid-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted recent shelling damage to roofs and walls of 36 houses, an apartment block and a public building. The UAV also spotted damage to a kindergarten and to a school : the kindergarten had damage to one side of its roof, where the entry point of a shell was visible, and shattered debris around it while the school had damage to a 4m section of the roof as well as debris in the courtyard.



