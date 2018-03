L’arrêt de la station d’épuration de Donetsk évité grâce à l’action des observateurs de l’OSCE

@r_latouche

Pour aller un peu plus loin c’est mieux de citer ses sources. Voilà ce que dit l’OSCE.

https://www.osce.org/special-monitoring-mission-to-ukraine/375100

"On the evening and night of 9-10 March, the SMM camera at the Donetsk Filtration Station (15km north of Donetsk) recorded, in sequence, 33 projectiles in flight from west to east, two undetermined explosions, 51 projectiles from west to east, an undetermined explosion, 11 projectiles from west to east, an explosion and 12 projectiles from west to east, followed by, in total, 29 undetermined explosions, 131 projectiles from west to east, 11 projectiles from east to west, two projectiles from south-west to north-east, two projectiles from north-east to south-west, a muzzle flash and an illumination flare in vertical flight. The following evening, the camera recorded four undetermined explosions, 39 projectiles from west to east, two projectiles from south-west to north-east, a projectile from north-east to south-west, a projectile from north to south and three muzzle flashes. On the evening of 11 March, the camera recorded three projectiles from west to east and one from east to west. All observations were 0.5-3km south.«

La suite dans le rapport suivant https://www.osce.org/special-monitoring-mission-to-ukraine/375193

»In continuation of ceasefire violations recorded in the early evening of 11 March, on the evening and night of 11-12 March, the SMM camera at the Donetsk Filtration Station (15km north of Donetsk) recorded, in sequence, three projectiles in flight from west to east and eight projectiles from east to west, followed by totals of eight undetermined explosions and 38 projectiles (35 from west to east, one from east to west, one from south to north and one from north-west to south-east), all 0.5-3km south."

Si on fait le total rien que du 11 au soir au 12 au matin on a

- 42 projectiles venant de la partie ukrainienne (et ce sont systématiquement les premiers de la séquence enregistrée par la caméra)

- 11 projectiles venant de la RPD

C’est mieux quand on oublie pas de mentionner la partie de l’information qui dérange votre narration.