@roman_garev

Je ne lis pas le russe mais j’utilise 360 browser (chinois en Anglais) comme navigateur et il me propose chaque fois de traduire en Anglais : Soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine, who raped a journalist from the United States, are preparing to stage a mortar attack to kill a foreigner in order to hide the traces of the crime. This was announced by the official representative of the People’s Police of the LPR, Yakov Osadchy.

He said that « on May 10, the photographer of the American news agency POLARIS, Jennifer Tuera Blatti, arrived in the » OOS « zone in order to increase the image of the military and the prestige of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces in the eyes of the public of NATO countries. »

« On May 15, having a colorful photo shoot in the forest of Stanichno-Lugansk region with reconnaissance servicemen of the 25th Armed Forces brigade of the Armed Forces, Jennifer noted a new acquaintance with the servicemen using a significant amount of local alcoholic beverages. In the evening, during the return to the hotel in the village of Novoaydar, a photojournalist’s car Hyundai Sonata with a state number of aircraft 8175 IA was stopped at a post in the area of ​​the village of Voitovo, where employees of the national guard convicted driver Andrei Katerenchuk of the transport control with a drunken substance, in addition, a PM pistol was found in the driver’s possession without his permission and a phone number +380963846263, ”continued Osadchy.

He noted that »the driver was detained, and a sleeping US citizen could not explain her noble American origin and was transferred to clarify the circumstances of the point of temporary placement of the National Guard« .

“Having treated the lady with the arrogant, the patrolmen managed to turn off the consciousness of the American correspondent and carried out sexual acts of violence with her. By the time Katerenchuk was able to explain to the security forces the presence of an American citizen in their area of ​​responsibility, the matter had already been done and the girl was resting peacefully in the room for temporarily detained, where the driver who accompanied her was also placed, »said Osadchy.

« Realizing the full degree of responsibility for what was done, senior sergeant Yeremeyev decided to physically eliminate the unexpected guests, as the disclosure of the events endangered the future career and freedom of all participants in the crime. To this end, in the early morning of May 16, American photographer Jennifer Tueru Blatti and »The Ukrainian citizen Katerenchuk was taken to the area of ​​the village of Trekhizbenka, where it is planned to stage their death as a result of mortar shelling or detonation of a mine-explosive device,« communicated the official representative of the defense department of the Republic.

He specified that »at the moment it is not known whether the National Guard officers carried out their cruel plan.«

»In this regard, we urge interested parties to prevent the death of an American girl at the hands of Ukrainian criminals," Osadchy added.