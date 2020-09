Bonjour Christelle

Même cas de figure à Beyrouth, des avions vus, entendus, dans le ciel de Beyrouth avant l’explosion, plusieurs témoignages, dont celui-ci où l’on entend assez nettement le bruit d’un jet qui précède de quelques instants la seconde explosion, mais les médias n’ont évoqué qu’une cause accidentelle genre AZF.

Planes Heard, Seen in Skies of Beirut before Blast

By Alison Tahmizian Meuse

Global Research, August 14, 2020

(...) In what is one of the clearest videos of the explosion, filmed from one of the luxury high-rises above the port, a couple document the initial fire billows.

They are at first totally unaware of the danger headed their way, alternately poking fun at themselves for playing TV journalists, and expressing mounting worry for those in the port.

*** One minute into the video, what sounds like an incoming jet is heard. ***

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFR1PJnLwg0&feature=emb_logo

— “What’s that sound ? Emad get inside. Honey get inside. Emad ! Get inside !” the woman shrieks to her companion, apparently on the balcony.

Twenty seconds into the audible crescendo, at 1:20, a blast is heard.

– “Emad ! Please, please get inside … something bigger exploded, dear God, hopefully no one was hurt,” she says. As seconds pass, the billowing charcoal clouds become more intense…

“Emad come inside ! Close the glass please,” she implores him.

But he continues filming, even as small explosions begin erupting and orange flares are seen bursting from the area. At 1:54, the final explosion blasts out of the port and through apartment. The phone tumbles and the couple go silent.

