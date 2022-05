Pourquoi tant de publications pakistanaises sont-elles supprimées des réseaux sociaux ?

#Barelvi cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi : It's not enough to write letters to world leaders. Show nukes to French ambassador or let me take him to Kahota and tell him that Pakistan's nukes, missiles and tanks are only meant for the Prophet's honor and we can kill you on this issue. pic.twitter.com/v5RflEu1FP — SAMRI (@SAMRIReports) November 19, 2020

#Barelvi cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi :: Father of Ghazi Zaheer, Pakistani guy who launched knife attack near @Charlie_Hebdo_ office, came to me and said some people were harassing him to vacate his house. I told him to tell them that he belonged to #TLP. Harassers fled. pic.twitter.com/FlvgSyhRJP — SAMRI (@SAMRIReports) November 21, 2020