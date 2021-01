Efficacité des vaccins Pfizer et Moderna ? Entre 19% et 29%, mais pas 95% ! C’est le BMJ (British Medical Journal) qui le dit

@Seul le contenu compte

Voilà ce que dit l’article du BMJ :



A total of 21 720 people received two doses 21 days apart, and 21 728 received a placebo.

The paper reported that, seven days after the second dose, vaccine efficacy ranged from 89% to 100% across subgroups defined by age, sex, race, ethnicity, baseline body mass index, and the presence of coexisting conditions.

The study found 10 severe covid-19 cases after the first dose, nine of which were in the placebo group. After the second dose it showed one case in the vaccine group and four in the placebo group.3

