Pour le plaisir des mots : la gargoulette...

♪ Healing Waters ♪

I’ve built a bridge, all of my strength cannot cross overI stand at the edge, the end of a road that I have followedSinking from the weight of my own worldWanting the waves of Your ways to wash my feet

Healing waters, healing waters

Solace flows through the river of forgiveness to my soul

Oh, I need You, healing waters

Pour over me water to clean all my intentions

Baptizing streams, I swim in the freedom of redemption

Floating on the sea of purity

Knowing I can dive in the love that rescues me

Healing waters, healing waters

Solace flows through the river of forgiveness to my soul

Oh, I need You, healing waters

Memories are raging high

Floods so deep they touch the sky

All the things I’ve done to You

All the parts of a life untrue

Healing comes from outstretched hands

Saving me from what I am, carry me

Healing waters, healing waters

Solace flows through the river of forgiveness to my soul

Oh, I need You, healing waters

Healing waters, healing waters

Solace flows through the river of forgiveness to my soul

Oh, I need You, healing waters