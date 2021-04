Le récit (imaginaire) du déconfinement : les politiques reconnaissent l’inutilité des mesures « sanitaires » les plus emblématiques

Le récit (imaginaire) du Covid ?

L’équipe allemande de Samuel Eckert et le Fonds Isolate Truth ont promis une récompense de 1,5 million d’€uros (265.000 dollars) pour tout scientifique capable de fournir des preuves incontestables que le virus SRAS-CoV-2 a été isolé et donc existe. Ils ont également souligné qu’aucun laboratoire dans le monde n’a encore réussi à isoler ce virus corona.

(site en allemand et anglais)

All virologists, not just those pictured, have deceived themselves and the public when they claim the existence of disease-causing viruses such as SARS-CoV-2.Virologists inadvertently kill cells in test tubes, believing that this is proof of the presence and isolation of a virus. Only from fragments of dying cells do virologists mentally construct a gene sequence and pass it off as fact. Therefore, the test procedures do not offer any significance or meaning. Typical structures of dying cells in the electron microscope are passed off as viruses. Such structures could never be detected or recognized in a human being so far !

Our goal

These misguided developments have distanced medicine far from the reality and understanding of true health. We would like to contribute to a comprehensive understanding of disease and health for all people.

We guarantee :

1,5 million € for a virologist who presents scientific proof of the existence of a corona virus, including documented control attempts of all steps taken in the proof.

You’re on !

https://www.samueleckert.net/isolat-truth-fund/