Covid-19 et dexaméthasone : un scoop de la mi-juillet connu depuis mars ? Orage cytokinique et corticoïdes : on en parlait déjà en 2000…

Le nombre de décès UK peut être divisé par deux

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has called for an urgent review into how coronavirus deaths have been recorded in England.

There have been 40,528 deaths linked to the virus in England.

Prof Carl Heneghan from University of Oxford, who spotted the issue with the data, told the BBC there was « huge variation » in the numbers of daily deaths reported in England by PHE.

While NHS England currently reports 30-35 deaths per day, Public Health England (PHE) data often shows double that or more, he said.

The reason is that anyone who has tested positive for coronavirus but then died at a later date of another cause would still be included in PHE’s Covid-19 death figures.

« By this PHE definition, no one with Covid in England is allowed to ever recover from their illness, » Prof Heneghan says.

« We need correct and accurate statistics so we can really understand the trend - otherwise it’s very difficult to know what’s going on, » he added.

