Dans le joli bois du muguet

Lily is the most generous flower i just love to symbolizing this flower of humility and devotion as the lilies are the 3th anniversary flower while the valley is the 2nd weeding anniversary flower. as the flower is most often associated with funerals, lilies symbolize that the soul of departed has received mostly after death, and also give as gifted from because mostly love flower as a gift to take like my friend who has a company of best essay writing service he demands me for this gift. this flower has a beautiful and colorful as we talk about the symbolize so the whites symbolize purity and innocence ; pink has indicated the admiration and appreciation ; purple indicates the royalty, denotes passion.