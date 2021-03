Eurovision 2021 : la chanson diabolique de Chypre suscite la polémique / La censure et l’intolérance dans toute leur splendeur

Bonjour Giordano Bruno,

.



Voici le texte de la chanson « El Diablo »

.



[Intro]

I fell in love, I fell in love

I gave my heart to el diablo, el diablo

I gave it up, I gave it up

Because he tells me I’m his angel, I’m his angel

.



[Verse 1]

Tonight we gonna burn in a party

We wild as fire that’s on the loose

Hotter than siracha on our bodies

Ta-Taco tamale, yeah, that’s my mood

All this spicy melts my icy edges

Baby, it’s true

Tonight we gonna burn in a party

It’s Heaven in Hell with you

.



[Pre-Chorus]

Mama-mamacita, tell me what to do

Lo-la-lo-la-loca, I’m breaking the rules

.



[Chorus]

I fell in love, I fell in lovе

I gave my heart to el diablo, еl diablo

I gave it up, I gave it up

Because he tells me I’m his angel, I’m his angel

Oh-oh-oh, el diablo, el diablo

I fell in love, I fell in love

I gave my heart to el diablo, el diablo

.

[Verse 2]

Tonight we gonna dance in the moonlight

Droppin’ our lashes on the floor

Hair flip-flip, made you look twice

Touch me, touch me, mi amor

All this spicy melts my icy edges

Baby, for sure

Tonight we gonna dance in the moonlight

And then we gonna do it some more

.



[Pre-Chorus]

Mama-mamacita, tell me what to do

Lo-la-lo-la-loca, I’m breaking the rules

.



[Chorus]

I fell in love, I fell in love

I gave my heart to el diablo, el diablo

I gave it up, I gave it up

Because he tells me I’m his angel, I’m his angel

Oh-oh-oh, el diablo, el diablo

I fell in love, I fell in love

I gave my heart to el diablo, el diablo

.



[Bridge]

I love el diablo

I love el diablo

I love el diablo

.

[Chorus]

I fell in love, I fell in love

I gave my heart to el diablo, el diablo

I gave it up, I gave it up

Because he tells me I’m his angel, I’m his angel

Oh-oh-oh, el diablo, el diablo, oh-oh

I fell in love, I fell in love

I gave my heart to el diablo, el diablo

.



[Outro]

I love el diablo

El diablo

.

