France : Quand l’assistance s’est transformée en assistanat

@Buzzcocks

I don’t want to think Don’t make me care I wanna melt in with the group I need the balls To leap out of my shell And let go with my friends Can’t come up with anything I want to do I need a project I can finish My brain needs some stimulation Drug me Drug me Drug me Drug me Drug me

I’m so fucking tired I gotta stay awake I’m runnin’ late I gotta make it thru the day And make my time go by TV and the stereo and girls are lots of fun I want the max I relate better loaded ’Gotta see that movie stoned’

Drug me Drug me Drug me

Drug me with natural vitamin C Drug me with pharmaceutical speed Drug me with your sleeping pills Drug me with your crossword puzzles Drug me with your magazines Drug me with your fuck machines With a fountain of fads More rock and roll ads Drug me drug me drug me me me

Finally off of work Unwind and watch the ball game at the bar Another potato chip weekend Is here at last

Go away Go away Go away Go away Go away

Leave me alone So I can’t see myself

Drug me Drug me Drug me