L’Iran lance plusieurs vagues de missiles balistiques contre des bases américaines en Irak

#Breaking : Semi-official Fars news agency in #Iran claims that the rocket attack at Al Assad was an "Iranian six missile attack" (6:03 p.m. ET 1/7/20) Ayn al Asad is an Iraqi Armed Forces and United States armed forces air base located in Anbar province of western #Iraq. pic.twitter.com/WxyhYVQXEN

— Parthiban Shanmugam (@hollywoodcurry) January 7, 2020