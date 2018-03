La différence dans la norme

Hawking ?

Mhouais...

Citation de« The grand design », by Hawkind and Mlodinow :

The authors say that in case of the experiment, a particle may take any possible way (« perhaps to Jupiter and back »), which then Feynman depicts as adding vectors to a result vector (as I understand).

However, I wonder how this can be real, as the buckyball (or photon) has a definite speed s (or c) on the result vector path. But in case the particle takes the path to « Jupiter and back » the length of the path it has taken cannot fit the speed of the particle on the result vector, resulting in the (presumably false) supposition, that it had a speed greater than s (or c).

Fin de citation.