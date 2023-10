Le soulèvement palestinien

(verbatim de la traduction en anglais dans la vidéo)

Netanyahu : This is how I broke the Oslo Accords with the Palestinians

@ 0:54 >>

The main thing is, first of all, to strike them, not once, but several times, so painfully that the price they pay will be unbearable. So far, the price-tag is not unbearable.

[I mean] a large-scale attack on the Palestinian Authority, causing them fear that everything is about to collapse.

Fear is what brings them to...

Hold on, but then again, « the world » will say that we’re aggressors.

-They can say whatever they want.

- Aren’t you afraid of what they’ll say, Bibi ?

- No.

Especially today, with the US. I know how they are.

America is something that you can easily maneuver, and move in the right direction.

And even if they something... So the they say something, so what ?... 80% of americans support us !

It’s absurd ! We have such support there, and here we’re gthinking what we should do « if »...

Look, I wasn’t afraid ton maneuver [the Clinton administration].

I wasn’t afraid to confront Clinton.

I wasn’t afraid to go against the UN.

What’s happened with the Oslo Accords ?

THe Accords, which were ratified by Parliament - I was asked before the (1996) elections : « Will you fulfill them ? »

I said : « Yes, subject to reciprocity, and minimising pull-outs »

But how can one minimize the [obliged] pull-outs ?

I gave my own interpretation to the agreements, in such way - that will allow me to stop the race back towards the 1967 borders.

How did we manage to do this ?

Nobody defined what « Military Facilities » are.

So I also defined them as being security zones.

The entire Jordan valley, for me, is a « Military Facility ». Nobody has...

- Yes. Like the Beit She’an valley.

-You see, go figure.

But then there was the question of who will define these « Military Facilities » ?

I received a letter from (Secretary of State, Warren) Christopher to me and to Arafat at the same time saying that Israel, and Israel alone, will define the « Military Facilities », their locations, and size. Now, they didn’t want to give this letter, so I refused to ratify the Hebron Accords (of 1997).

I stopped the governmental meeting, and I said : I won’t sign« .

And only when the letter fas arrived, during that meeting, to me and to Arafat, I signed the Hebron Accords. Or ratified it, to be exact, it was already signed.

Why is it important ? Because at that very moment, in fact, I halted the fulfillment of the Oslo Agreements. »It’s better to give 2% than 100%. And this is the choice we’re facing. You gave 2%, but you stopped the withdrawal, rather than 100%.

THe wisdom is not to be there and break, but rather to be there and pay the minimum.

(Settler) : Amen, as a Prime Minister