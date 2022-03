Monsieur Macron ! Crime contre l’humanité ?

une pétition pour elle

Les accusations françaises concernent le contre-terrorisme et peut-être la trahison, qui serait due à sa participation au Tribunal populaire de l’opinion publique.



Free French Attorney at Law Virginie de Araujo Recchia

Please help ! On Tuesday,, 3/22/2022, French Attorney at Law Virginie de Araujo Recchia was arrested in front of her children by French police. She is a brave and courageous member of an international group of concerned attorneys and experts, who together with a judge, have been conducting a Peoples’ Court of Public Opinion to provide a platform to many censored experts and to the public regarding the worldwide mandates and lock-downs ( find proceedings at grand-jury.net) . The French charges involve counterterrorism and possibly treason, which is believed to be contrived from her participation in the Peoples’ Court of Public Opinion.

Please sign this petition to support the immediate release of French Attorney at Law Virginie de Araujo Recchia.

https://www.change.org/p/free-french-attorney-at-law-virginie-de-araujo-recchia?utm_content=cl_sharecopy_32787747_en-US%3A3&recruited_by_id=063b6220-ab93-11ec-ad79-79850acbefec&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=copylink&utm_campaign=psf_combo_share_message&utm_term=share_petition&share_bandit_exp=message-32787747-fr-FR