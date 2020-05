Mystérieuses reliques par Patrick Sbalchiero

@Franck ABED

Votre foi vous aveugle mais c’est cohérent cr la foi n’a rien de scientifique.

Pour preuve :

The sampling of the shroud took place in the Sacristy at Turin Cathedral

on the morning of 21 April 1988. Among those present when the sample

as cut from the shroud were Cardinal Anastasio Ballestrero (Archbishop

of Turin), Professor L. Gonella (Department of Physics, Turin Polytechnic

and the Archbishop’s scientific adviser), two textile experts (Professor

F. Testore of Department of Materials Science, Turin Polytechnic and G.

Vial of Musée des Tissues and Centre International d’Étude des Textiles

Anciens in Lyon), Dr M. S. Tite of the British Museum, representatives

of the three radiocarbon-dating laboratories (Professor P. E. Damon, Professor

D. J. Donahue, Professor E. T. Hall, Dr R. E. M. Hedges and Professor W.

Woelfli) and G. Riggi, who removed the sample from the shroud.

The shroud was separated from the backing cloth along its bottom left-hand

edge and a strip ( 10 mm x 70 mm) was cut from just above the place where

a sample was previously removed in 1973 for examination. The strip

came from a single site on the main body of the shroud away from any patches

or charred areas. Three samples, each 50 mg in weight, were prepared

from this strip. The samples were then taken to the adjacent Sala

Capitolare where they were wrapped in aluminium foil and subsequently sealed

inside numbered stainless-steel containers by the Archbishop of Turin and

Dr Tite. Samples weighing 50 mg from two of the three controls were

similarly packaged. The three containers containing the shroud (to

be referred to as sample 1) and two control samples (samples 2 and 3) were

then handed to representatives of each of the three laboratories together

with a sample of the third control (sample 4), which was in the form of

threads. All these operations, except for the wrapping of the samples

in foil and their placing in containers, were fully documented by video

film and photography.

The laboratories were not told which container held the shroud sample.

Because the distinctive three-to-one herringbone twill weave of the shroud

could not be matched in the controls, however, it was possible for a laboratory

to identify the shroud sample. If the samples had been unravelled

or shredded rather than being given to the laboratories as whole pieces

of cloth, then it would have been much more difficult, but not impossible,

to distinguish the shroud sample from the controls. (With unravelled

or shredded samples, pretreatment cleaning would have been more difficult

and wasteful.) Because the shroud had been exposed to a wide range of potential

sources of contamination and because of the uniqueness of the samples available,

it was decided to abandon blind-test procedures in the interests of effective

sample pretreatment. But the three laboratories undertook not to

compare results until after they had been transmitted to the British Museum.

Also, at two laboratories (Oxford and Zurich), after combustion to gas,

the samples were recoded so that the staff making the measurements did

not know the identity of the samples.