Pierres lunaires, en les étudiant des savants Sud-Coréens ont été capables d'extraire des sons vieux de 4,468 milliards d’années !

This boson is so central to the state of physics today, so crucial to our final understanding of the structure of matter, yet so elusive . . .” he wrote in his book, continuing : "Why God Particle ? Two reasons. One, the publisher wouldn’t let us call it the Goddamn Particle, given its villainous nature and the expense it is causing. And two, there is a connection, of sorts, to another book, a much older one. . . .” The Higgs was a concept of almost Biblical proportions.