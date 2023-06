Le Titan d'OceanGate : chronique d'une tragédie annoncée.

@Fergus

Pourquoi ce « Non » (alors que ce vous dites est expliqué dans le tweet dont j’ai fourni le lien) ?

J’ai juste donné le titre du WSJ — Top secret U.S. Navy System Heard Titan Implosion Days Ago — avec le lien pour lire les détails que voici :

« 2) Shortly after its disappearance, the U.S. system detected what it suspected was the sound of an implosion near the debris site discovered Thursday and reported its findings to the commander on site, U.S. defense officials said. »

"3) “The U.S. Navy conducted an analysis of acoustic data and detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost,” a senior U.S. Navy official told The Wall Street Journal. “While not definitive, this information was immediately shared with the Incident Commander to assist with the ongoing search and rescue mission.” The Navy asked that the specific system used not be named, citing national security concerns."