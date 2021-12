Bonne année !

Well, that’s not how you find it

Do you, do you really enjoy living a life that’s so hateful ?

’Cause there’s a hole where your soul should be

You’re losing control a bit, and it’s really distasteful

Fuck you (Fuck you), fuck you very, very much

’Cause we hate what you do

And we hate your whole crew

So, please don’t stay in touch

Fuck you (Fuck you), fuck you very, very much

’Cause your words don’t translate

And it’s getting quite late

So, please don’t stay in touch

Fuck you, fuck you, fuck you

Fuck you, fuck you, fuck you

Fuck you

You say, you think we need to go to war, well, you’re already in one

’Cause it’s people like you that need to get slew

No one wants your opinion

Fuck you (Fuck you), fuck you very, very much

’Cause we hate what you do

And we hate your whole crew

So, please don’t stay in touch

Fuck you (Fuck you), fuck you very, very much

’Cause your words don’t translate

And it’s getting quite late

So, please don’t stay in touch

Fuck you, fuck you

Fuck you, fuck you

Fuck you, fuck you

Fuck you, fuck you

Fuck you, fuck you

Fuck you, fuck you