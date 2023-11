La Déclaration Balfour

(ibid) « Antisémite, il soutient en 1905 la loi sur les étrangers qui visait en particulier les juifs émigrés d’Europe de l’Est »

La loi sur les étrangers en 1905,en anglais Aliens Act 1905

While the Act was ostensibly designed to prevent paupers or criminals from entering the country and set up a mechanism to deport those who slipped through, one of its main objectives was to control Jewish immigration from Eastern Europe.[3] Jewish immigration from Eastern Europe saw a significant increase after 1880[4] which served as some basis for the creation of the Aliens Act 1905. Although it remained in force, the 1905 Act was effectively subsumed by the Aliens Restriction Act 1914, which introduced far more restrictive provisions. It was eventually repealed by the Aliens Restriction (Amendment) Act 1919.

In the 19th century, the Russian Empire was home to about five million Jews, at the time, the « largest Jewish community in the world ».[3] Subjected to religious persecution, they were obliged to live in the Pale of Settlement, on the Polish-Russian borders, in conditions of great poverty.[3] About half left, mostly for the United States, but many – about 150,000 – arrived in the United Kingdom mostly in England.[3] This reached its peak in the late 1890s, with « tens of thousands of Jews ... mostly poor, semi-skilled and unskilled » settling in the East End of London.[3]

