Nous récoltons ce que l’élite a semé

Poor, wretched, and stupid peoples, nations determined on your own misfortune and blind to your own good ! You let yourselves be deprived before your own eyes of the best part of your revenues ; your fields are plundered, your homes robbed, your family heirlooms taken away. You live in such a way that you cannot claim a single thing as your own ; and it would seem that you consider yourselves lucky to be loaned your property, your families, and your very lives. All this havoc, this misfortune, this ruin, descends upon you not from alien foes, but from the one enemy whom you yourselves render as powerful as he is, for whom you go bravely to war,