Sommes-nous un corps et un esprit et/ou vice-versa ?

You know, in the fucking sixties, people where thinking a little bit more accurately. There was the structuralism, Levi-Strauss, Barthes, Althusser, the influence of Marx, etc. All of these people where atheists. I don’t give a damn about all this crap, but at least there was an effort to conceptualize a little bit. But now, with the science, everthing has gone, there’s just stupid materialism, words which are repeated as mantras : DNA, quantum mechanics, etc. No more thoughts, just sentimentaliy, materialism, banalities, etc. Science and emotion have destroyed conceptualization. It’s dreadful.